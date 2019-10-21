The tip of the peninsula formed by the intersection of the 2600 block of Dubuque Street and Brady Street is the home of The Coffee Revolution.
The small, shed-like store was broken into at 3:29 a.m. Sunday. Cash was taken from a drawer.
Hours later its staff was doling out caffeine products to loyal customers. A day later, the door smashed during the burglary was replaced.
"We are still trying to figure things out," said store manager Kelsie Matter. "And we're glad it was just money from a drawer and not something worse.
"The person was here for literally, like, 20 seconds. They went right to the cash drawer and left."
Matter knew details of the crime because of a security camera posted inside the store.
Security footage showed a young man using a broken piece of concrete to smash the glass portion of the door before robbing the store of its cash. According to the store, further video showed the burglar had an accomplice waiting outside in a vehicle.
Matter said customers expressed concern about the burglary.
"We had a lot of people ask if everything was OK and if we were OK," Matter said. "It was good to be open right away. And it was nice people had heard about it."
The Davenport Police Department is investigating the incident but has not offered public comment.