William McCluskey has a long white beard, a little white dog, and no illusions about his neighborhood near West 13th and Marquette streets.
"It's bad here. It's been really bad for the last three years or so," McCluskey said Tuesday morning — just a day after he said he saw a bloody young man laying in the driveway the house where he and a Shih-Tzu named Snoopy are second-floor tenants.
"Last night was nothing new. I heard six shots, right in a row. But this time they were really loud," McClusky said. "And by the time I got out here I saw a kid on the ground. And somebody scooped him and got him out of here. It all looked really bad."
According to a Davenport Police Department news release, two people were hurt by gunfire Monday night in the area of 13th and Marquette in Davenport.
Officers responded to several calls of shots fired around 7 p.m. and on the way to the scene at 13th and Marquette they spotted a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to Genesis Medical Center East.
He was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City for treatment.
Officers found shell casings at the northeast corner of 13th and Marquette streets and while on the scene, officers received another call from Genesis Medical Center West that a male with a gunshot wound had arrived for treatment.
"I have lived in this house — up there, on the second floor — for the last 11 years," McCluskey said while he pointed at a small two-story home in the 1300 block of West 13th Street. "And now I'm trying to get out of the area.
"It's the shootings and all the break-ins, and the stealing and the drugs. The drugs seem to be everywhere. Snoopy and me were out in the back yard and I found a jar filled with needles. Things are rough around here. Seems like things are getting rough in Davenport."
The last six days lend anecdotal evidence to McCluskey's assertions.
Since last Thursday, officers have started six investigations involving gunfire. In half of those cases there are a total of four victims.
On Thursday Oct. 17 at 3:42 p.m. police responded to a call of gunfire in the 1700 block of Iowa Street in Davenport.
Police said a 31-year-old man was shot after an argument between several people. The unidentified man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Police also searched a home that was damaged by gunfire.
The next day brought three incidents.
A man was mugged and shot near Kirkwood and LeClaire streets Friday night. The man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
At 9:56 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, after people reported hearing shots. Davenport police investigators found several shell casings and there was a report of damage to the building.
Less than two hours later, at 11:16 p.m. police were called to the 300 block of East Locust Street after a report of two vehicles shooting at each another.
In an alleyway adjacent to 311 E. Locust St., police found five shell casings and a bullet and determined the building at 311 E. Locust St., was struck.
Also struck was a Maserati, which had a bullet hole on the driver's side just below the gas tank portal. A Chevrolet Impala parked at a nearby apartment building also was struck.
Two male juveniles were taken into custody early Sunday after the Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 1700 block of Calvin Street.
As officers responded to the call, dispatch provided a suspect vehicle description and officers located the car in the area of Central Park and Clark Street.
Police pursuit the car before finally forcing it to stop. The 17-year-old driver of the car was charged with several traffic-related offenses and processed.
An area search did locate one firearm, but police investigators have not said the gun was linked to the gunfire or the chase.