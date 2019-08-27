CAMBRIDGE — A Texas semi-truck driver was found guilty of aggravated driving under the influence and other traffic-related charges by a Henry County jury on Tuesday.
David L. Ellis, 49, of Frankston, Texas, faced two Class X felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence based on being his sixth or more DUI. The charges carry a minimum prison term of six to 30 years.
State Trooper Andrew Scott testified he arrived at the scene of the accident with the semi in the ditch on Interstate 74 at 2 a.m. Oct. 11, 2018, and found a half-full bottle of Budweiser beer lying on the ground on the passenger side of the truck. He said he detected the odor of alcohol on the driver, and there was another bottle of Budweiser still in the cab of the truck that had been tossed amid papers and clothing. He said the two seats also smelled like beer.
He said Ellis told him he hit the brakes and the truck wouldn't slow down, and he thought the crash happened because he was tired.
According to Scott, Ellis was taken by ambulance to Genesis in Silvis, where Scott administered a horizontal gaze field sobriety test that yielded six out of six clues of impairment.
The hospital's blood test showed blood alcohol content of .105, according to emergency room doctor Ann Kandis, which she said became .0889 after serum or plasma conversion. She noted the presence of alcohol was 105 milligrams per deciliter. “Anything above 80 I consider intoxicated,” she said.
Defense attorney Lance Camp said his client was tired after having only two to three hours of sleep the night before; his brakes failed; and he'd admittedly had three beers with dinner that evening. He said those three beers, together with a drink of beer right after the accident, which your average person might have taken under the circumstances, “might have gotten you to that number, but that's after the accident.”
Camp also argued that despite presenting a picture of Ellis' rig, the state hadn't met the definition of a commercial motor vehicle. “There was no testimony of that vehicle was over 10,001 pounds. The state has to prove it whether we like it or not, even though all of us would probably sit here and look at this thing and say that's probably a commercial vehicle,” he said.
He also argued Ellis had actually done the safest thing for himself and others on the road when his brakes failed by getting off the road in a safe and effective manner.
In addition to the DUI charges, the jury found Ellis guilty of operating a commercial motor vehicle/presence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, ill or fatigued driver, and operating a commercial vehicle in possession of alcohol not manifested or transported as part of the shipment.
Judge Gregory Chickris ordered a pre-sentence investigation. He will sentence Ellis on Oct. 8.