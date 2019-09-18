A Davenport teenager has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Juvenile Department of Corrections for shooting a then-18-year-old man in Moline in October.
Saidayah Lynn Kirk, 17, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in Rock Island County Circuit Court to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, court records show.
She must serve 85% of the sentence before she can be released. Kirk was given credit for time served.
The shooting happened at 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at a home in the 2300 block of 31st Street A in Moline.
According to an affidavit, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach in the entryway of the home.
His mother said he and Kirk, then 16, had been dating, and she had broken a window at the home an hour earlier.
His mother said she tried to get Kirk to leave, but she would not until she spoke to her boyfriend.
He came out and was standing next to his mother when Kirk shot him once in the stomach, then ran, according to the affidavit.
She was arrested Oct. 24 in Davenport. She has been held at that Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg while her case was pending.
The man recovered from the wound.