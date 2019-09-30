{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man will have his methamphetamine-related charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a hearing Monday.

Joseph P. Menold, 47, was charged Sept. 23 with Class X felony methamphetamine delivery, 15-100 grams; Class 1 felony possession of meth and Class 4 felony driving revoked.

During Monday's preliminary hearing, Kewanee Police Officer Jason Gibbs testified that Sgt. Nicholas Welgat pulled over a motor vehicle Sept. 21 for failure to use a turn signal and learned the driver, Joseph Menold, was driving on a revoked license. Police conducted a search of the vehicle that yielded 29.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine in an area near the center console. Police also found $8,860 on Menold's person.

Menold told Gibbs that the meth belonged to him and that he sells some of it to support his habit.

Judge Gregory Chickris found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and an Oct. 24 pre-trial conference was set. Menold remains in custody on $150,000 bond.

