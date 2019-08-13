A Rock Island High School student was treated at a hospital then released after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning near the school.
The collision happened at 7:42 a.m. as the student was walking near the intersection of 17th Street and 25th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The teen, whose identity was not released, was sent to the hospital for treatment, then later released. There were no citations written for the driver.
Further details about the collision were not available Tuesday morning, police said.
Holly Sparkman, spokeswoman for the Rock Island-Milan School District, confirmed the victim was a student, but did not release further details about the injured person's identity.
The student was crossing 17th Street near the school stadium but was not on school property when the collision happened, Sparkman said. Police officers were immediately on scene.
The district schools have been in session since Aug. 2, and school begins at 8 a.m., she said.
"There are no crossing guards for the high school; however, (the Rock Island Police Department) does have a presence around campus at the beginning and end of the school day," Sparkman said in an email. "There are a number of designated crosswalks for students to get onto the campus, and we like to remind them to be mindful and use the crossing areas. We also like to remind drivers to use caution when driving in a school zone."