Stolen vehicle crashes into East Moline home

A vehicle that crashed into an East Moline home Saturday night was stolen, police say.
At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, East Moline police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, Rachel Otten, 39, was removed by emergency personnel and transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers discovered the vehicle was recently stolen. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Charges are pending.
The crash caused major damage to the residence, according to a news release from East Moline police.
No one inside the residence was injured.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Quad-City Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.