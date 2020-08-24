 Skip to main content
Stolen vehicle crashes into East Moline home
  • Updated
A vehicle that crashed into an East Moline home Saturday night was stolen, police say.

At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, East Moline police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Rachel Otten, 39, was removed by emergency personnel and transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers discovered the vehicle was recently stolen. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

Charges are pending.

The crash caused major damage to the residence, according to a news release from East Moline police.

No one inside the residence was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

Quad-City Times​

