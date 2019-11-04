Sterling Police officials have released the names of the man and woman found dead Sunday inside a home.
Britney L. Long and Duane J. Briggs, both 24, were found inside a house in Sterling after family members requested a welfare check. They were found at 6:45 p.m.
Upon entering the home, police say they discovered Long's body along with her former boyfriend, 24-year-old Duane J. Briggs, of Freeport.
A news release said the preliminary investigation shows they both died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation and the Sterling Police Department said it appears to be isolated and there is no imminent threat to the public.
The Sterling Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.