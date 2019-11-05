The Sterling Police Department said Tuesday that the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Sunday were the result of a murder-suicide.
Police officers were sent Sunday evening to the home of Brittney L. Long, 24, after she did not attend a family event or answer telephone calls from loved ones, the department said. When officers arrived, they found her and her ex-boyfriend, Duane J. Briggs, 24, of Freeport, dead inside the residence at 813 1st Ave. Both had been shot in the head, and a gun was found in the home.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities believe Briggs killed Long, then shot himself, but the killings were still being investigated, according to a department release issued Tuesday afternoon.