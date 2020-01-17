Snapchat messages, eyewitness, lead to arrest in Bettendorf robbery

Bettendorf Police say an exchange of Snapchat messages and a video found on a cellphone aided in the Thursday arrest of a man charged with robbery and a pair of gun felonies.
James Thai Hua, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Hua is on probation for a first-degree theft conviction.
Investigators said Hua, using Snapchat and the alias SEMAJ, set up a deal to sell a man and a woman two grams of marijuana for $20. Hua and two other people allegedly met the man and woman outside a home in the 2500 block of Cypress Street.
According to the couple, Hua entered their car and demanded their money while displaying a handgun. They said Hua hit the man in the back of the head with the weapon.
The woman ran away.
A short time after the alleged robbery, Bettedorf Police officers said they saw Hua outside the Cypress Street house, and saw the outline of gun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.
Hua ran away. When officers caught him, they did not find a handgun. But he had 22 grams of marijuana and 80 xanax bars.
Police said a search yielded "two magazines with ammunition." Even more crucial, according to investigators, Hua still had his cell phone.
According to a report filed by the officers, the woman identified Hua as the man who robbed her and her male counterpart. He admitted to being present at the robbery and denied any knowledge that a robbery would take place.
After a search, investigators found he used the Snapchat handle SEMAJ and he had conversed with the victims using the social media app. Videos of Hua displaying a firearm also were found saved on his cellphone.
Hua is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.