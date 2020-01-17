Snapchat messages, eyewitness, lead to arrest in Bettendorf robbery

Bettendorf Police say an exchange of Snapchat messages and a video found on a cellphone aided in the Thursday arrest of a man charged with robbery and a pair of gun felonies.

James Thai Hua, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Hua is on probation for a first-degree theft conviction.

Investigators said Hua, using Snapchat and the alias SEMAJ, set up a deal to sell a man and a woman two grams of marijuana for $20. Hua and two other people allegedly met the man and woman outside a home in the 2500 block of Cypress Street.

According to the couple, Hua entered their car and demanded their money while displaying a handgun. They said Hua hit the man in the back of the head with the weapon.

The woman ran away.

A short time after the alleged robbery, Bettedorf Police officers said they saw Hua outside the Cypress Street house, and saw the outline of gun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Hua ran away. When officers caught him, they did not find a handgun. But he had 22 grams of marijuana and 80 xanax bars.