Six juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department pursued a stolen car in Davenport.

The chase ended near 65th and Appomattox streets with the help of the car's OnStar security device. The car was reported stolen in Bettendorf.

According to the DPD, a Scott County deputy sheriff was assaulted after the stop, with minor injuries reported.

The ages of the juveniles and any charges against them are not known at this time.

