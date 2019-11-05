Six juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday after the Davenport Police Department pursued a stolen car in Davenport.
The chase ended near 65th and Appomattox streets with the help of the car's OnStar security device. The car was reported stolen in Bettendorf.
According to the DPD, a Scott County deputy sheriff was assaulted after the stop, with minor injuries reported.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
The ages of the juveniles and any charges against them are not known at this time.
110519-chase-001
110519-chase-002
110519-chase-003
110519-chase-004
110519-chase-005
110519-chase-006
110519-chase-007
110519-chase-008
110519-chase-009
chase 3
chase 1
Chase 2
Chase