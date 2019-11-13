West Side Grocery sits on the corner of the 1800 block of West Seventh Street and the 700 block of Division Street.
Its rows of liquors and smokes and chips is housed in a building as old as the neighborhood. Before it was the West Side Grocery, it was a series of bodegas. And before that it was Clark's Corner Grocery — until, as locals tell it, the owner went to jail and the business was neglected.
Some of the same locals will tell you violence, like a grocery on the corner of 7th and Division, has been around the surrounding blocks for some time. The Davenport Police Department was called to the corner at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of gunfire.
According to a police news release, investigators found a fire cartridge case and a car damaged by gunfire.
"That's nothing new," Jacob Smith said while he stood behind the counter glass inside West Side Grocery.
The 28-year-old did a brisk morning business in scratch-offs and single White Owl cigarillos.
"Well, it's nothing new for the last 10 years — actually, especially in the last five years," Smith said. "The violence in this area has really increased in the last five years. It's the guns. People get guns illegally and they use them."
Smith has lived on 8th Street his entire life and has worked at West Side Grocery for the last four months.
"So I remember when there wasn't shots fired," Smith said. "But it wasn't like a perfect neighborhood. There's always been drugs — and people think drugs means violence.
"Maybe some of it is drugs. But I think maybe some of it's about holding people accountable for their actions. Look at the kids stealing cars. You can't have no consequences — or light consequences — and expect things to change."
Smith also placed some of the blame on some gun owners.
"I have a permit and I own a gun," he said. "I think people should be able to lawfully own guns.
"We know most of the guns out there on those streets are stolen. So who are they stolen from? How do they end up in the hands of kids? People need to take care of what they own, maybe."
The gunfire reported late Tuesday marked third time in four days police responded to reports of shots fired in Davenport.
At roughly 3:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 gunfire in the 1400 block of Harrison Street yielded one fired cartridge case.
Reports of gunfire sent the police to East Lombard Street and Eastern Avenue at 2:24 p.m. Saturday where fired cartridge cases were recovered and investigators found a car damaged by bullets.