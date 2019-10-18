Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in locating a sex offender, a clown who robbed a Quick Mart and two men who beat a store clerk at Circle K.
Here are the details:
Charles Leon Miner, 31, is wanted by the East Moline Police Department for a sex offender failure to register.
Miner is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He is registered as a Sexually Violent Predator.
Clown robs Quick Mart
Moline Police are seeking information about a robbery that occurred on October 2 at Quick Mart, 5211 44th Avenue Drive.
A person came inside wearing a clown mask, black pants, and a white hooded sweatshirt.
He demanded money and reached over the counter and removed the bills from the register.
He was not wearing gloves, so the clerk could see that he was a male, black. He left the area on foot.
Aggravated battery at Circle K
The East Moline Police Department is seeking assistance identifying two people involved in an aggravated battery at Circle K on October 6.
At 4:18 a.m. they entered the business. One was wearing a red t-shirt, black ball cap and black pants. The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts.
The subject in the red t-shirt went behind the register and punched the clerk several times.
Both subjects then ran out of the store.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.