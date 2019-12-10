You are the owner of this article.
Sentencing date set in January for Latrice Lacey
A sentencing date for Latrice Lacey has been scheduled for January on a charge of second-degree harassment.

Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was accused of attacking her former boyfriend with a sledgehammer in April 2018. She was initially charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment.

Her first trial, in March, ended in a mistrial.

In September, a jury convicted Lacey, 35, of second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor. She is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 3, according to Scott County court records.

But the jury could not reach consensus on the counts of domestic abuse assault, all misdemeanors. The presiding judge, Stuart Werling, declared another mistrial.

Lacey’s third trial was set to start Monday, but was postponed. A new trial date has not been set, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said.

032219-qct-qca-lacey-001

Latrice Lacey answers questions about text messages in Scott County District Court Thursday. Lacey was charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment in April.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
