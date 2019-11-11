UPDATE:The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for a lengthy period, but the westbound lanes were open, according to the state police.
PREVIOUS: Two semitrailers and a passenger vehicle have crashed on Interstate 74 about three miles east of the Quad-City International Airport, closing the eastbound lanes.
The crash, at mile marker 8, has closed both east lanes, and the Illinois State Police are advising motorists heading east to use U.S. Route 6 or Interstate 80 as a detour.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.