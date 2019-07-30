The Rock Island Fire Department has called off a search of the Mississippi River started when someone reported a child falling into the water.
A spokesman for the fire department said Tuesday morning that firefighters were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to Schwiebert Park, but an hours-long search did not find any sign of a child in the water. Only one person reported seeing the child fall in, and no one had notified authorities about a missing child.
Rock Island firefighters were helped in their search by three other departments and Christian Aid Ministries, the department said. They had ceased looking by midnight.
073019-mda-nws-searchandrescue-001
Members of the Rock Island and Davenport fire departments' search-and-rescue crews assist police in a search-and-rescue effort near Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on Monday.
ANDY ABEYTA / aabeyta@qctimes.com
073019-mda-nws-searchandrescue-1.jpg
Rock Island and Davenport fire crews assist police in a search and rescue effort at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, Monday, July 29, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
River search and rescue at Schiebert Park in Rock Island
River search and rescue at Schiebert Park, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
073019-mda-nws-searchandrescue-006
Rock Island and Davenport fire crews assist police in a search and rescue effort at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, Monday, July 29, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
