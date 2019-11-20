A violent, audacious escape from a juvenile detention center 54 miles away grabbed media attention in Davenport last week.
Scott County Board member Ken Croken and Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Director Jeremy Kaiser said the incident at the Mary Davis Home Detention Center in Galesburg, Ill. raises "issues" connected to the effort to house young offenders in the county.
The incident began as a riot at the center, with four boys and one girl ultimately stealing a car and escaping to Davenport, officials have said.
"I don't think the incident in Galesburg in any way reflects on the efforts here in Scott County," said Croken, who has been an outspoken advocate of greater investment in policies and procedures aimed at juvenile crime prevention and reducing recidivism. "But this incident does underscore the urgency of the conversation we need to have in this county — a conversation about how we deal with increases in juvenile crime and ways to keep kids who don't need to be in the detention center out of the detention center."
Kaiser declined to comment if the four minors with Davenport ties were transferred to Galesburg because of overcrowding at the JDC.
In the days following the escape, JDC, a 16-bed facility, had 14 juveniles in custody and two beds open for any late-night or emergency needs for space. When the facility is that close to capacity, juveniles can be sent up to three hours away and cost the county $125 to $200 a day, not including transportation costs.
Last year Scott County spent $400,000 sending minors to facilities like the one in Galesburg. Scott County would need a 64-bed unit by 2037 to meet demand, according to a study by the county, sheriff's office and detention center.
Croken acknowledged the costs and said he is "not against expanding the juvenile detention — if that's what we need to do."
Kaiser made it clear an expanded detention is a necessity — and it has little to do with last week's escape in Galesburg.
"Yes. We absolutely will need to expand the juvenile detention capacity in this county," Kaiser said. "I cannot comment on how many minors we typically transfer to other facilities, but I can say we don't currently have any minors in other facilities.
"What we have is 14 minors in the JDC right now — with two beds left over for any kind emergencies."
Kaiser said the need to expand has everything to do with "the future."
"In two years, all juvenile offenders must be held in a juvenile facility. There's no more ability to place some juveniles in jails," Kaiser said.
"So what does that mean right now? I have 14 in JDC. I have 14 more in the Scott County Jail. That's 28 juveniles that in two years will have to be housed in the same facility. There is simply not enough space on this side of Iowa."
In June, Wold Architects and Engineers delivered the 120-page assessment of the county's juvenile detention center and jail. That outlined a need to increase the number of beds in the JDC, including a plan projecting the need for 64 beds in the next 20 years.
The cost of the JDC renovations started at roughly $16 million and capped with a rebuilt facility projected to cost roughly $23 million.
Kaiser said during fiscal year 2019 a total of 21 juveniles had to be housed per day in the JDC and the jail. So far this year, the average has been closer to 14 per day.
But that number is climbing.
"It's just a fact. It gets colder and people leave their cars running and that's just the perfect opportunity for a kid," Kaiser said. "We've seen a bit of an increase in stolen cars and vehicles already.
"There's a lot of reasons kids might steal cars. They may want to commit other crimes. Or joy ride. Or maybe there's no one in their life and the house is cold."
Kaiser said while he strongly supports expanding the JDC, he still supports prevention programs.
"I'm all for it and I'll support those programs any way I can," he said. "If we can keep kids out of court, out of detention, we will all be better off."