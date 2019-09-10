WHAT WE KNOW: At its August meeting, the Rockridge School Board considered a 2019-2010 deficit budget with revenue projected at $14,161,000 and expenses at $15,904,750.
WHAT'S NEW: The board met Monday and adopted a final version of the budget with projected revenue of $14,186,000 and expenses at $16,048,250. The largest fund — the education fund — shows revenue of $8,325,000 and expenses of $8,216,750. Superintendent Perry Miller said 82% of the education fund goes for teacher salaries and benefits.
In other business, the board:
- Heard about a Stop the Bleed program that will bring kits to classrooms, buses and other areas that may be in need of bandages, tourniquets and first-aid equipment in the event of an active shooter situation.
- Approved purchase of new financial system software — Specialized Data Systems, Inc. — for monitoring funds in the district. Initial cost is $22,000, with annual hosting and software services of $9,500 after the first year.
- Heard that the district’s sixth-day enrollment was 1,075 students in all buildings, down from last year’s sixth-day enrollment of 1,088.
- Approved a number of staff resignations and new hires.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board also discussed homecoming. The parade and pep rally are set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19; the homecoming game is set for Friday, Sept. 20; and the dance will take place Saturday, Sept 21. This year’s theme is Disney.