Rock Island Police are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old man.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said that at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of 6th Street to investigate a report of an unconscious male with a gunshot wound who was found inside the home.

When officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man’s identity had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

