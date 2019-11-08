A man working as a Rock Island High School teacher was put on leave the day after an alleged incident of sexual abuse of a student is believed to have happened.
Patrick J. Noya, 43, Rock Island, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, and distribution of harmful material to a minor, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege the acts happened Nov. 5, 2018. Noya is accused of fondling a student who was at least 13 but younger than 18 and preventing the student from leaving a classroom. He is also accused of showing the student motion pictures of sexual conduct during the incident.
Officials learned of the allegations Nov. 6, 2018, and Noya was put on leave, and the Rock Island Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were notified, Holly Sparkman, a spokeswoman for the Rock Island-Milan School District said Friday morning. He was banned from district property and was fired Nov. 26, 2018.
The case against Noya was filed this week and he made his first appearance Thursday. He was being held on a $1 million bail, which means he must post a $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora A. Villarreal and county Assistant State's Attorney Caitlin R. Breedlove said Thursday that authorities were notified of the allegations within days of the alleged events and the investigation took place in the ensuing months. They said investigators monitored Noya closely while conducting their inquiry.
The prosecutors would not say who notified the police or whether there were further allegations against Noya being investigated.
Sparkman said Noya was hired in 2012 as an interpreter, became a paraprofessional in 2014 and was hired as a teacher in 2017 for classes for students with English as a second language, Sparkman said.
Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or through the P3 tips app.