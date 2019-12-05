Rock Island man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for stalking, planting a pipe bomb

A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of 15 federal counts that included stalking his former girlfriend, ramming her vehicle with a stolen truck and planting a pipe bomb near the hotel room where the woman and her new boyfriend were staying.
Chad Eric Mink, 45, was sentenced to 600 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge John Jarvey after a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
In June, a federal jury convicted Mink on charges of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of stalking, two counts of interstate domestic violence, two counts of possession of unregistered destructive devices (pipe bombs), two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of explosives, fraudulent use of a means of identification of another person, malicious use of explosives, possession of a destructive device in furtherance of a crime of violence, carrying explosive materials during commission of a federal felony, tampering with a witness, and obstruction of official proceedings.
According to court documents, Mink and a woman were in a long-term relationship until sometime in 2013.
After they broke up, Mink began to harass her and her new boyfriend and used a stolen moving truck to ram a vehicle occupied by the couple.
In January 2016, Mink was sentenced to two years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen goods and unlawful transport of stolen goods in a case in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, according to court documents. He was ordered to report to a federal prison in Milan, Michigan on Feb. 22, 2016.
The morning of Feb. 21, 2016, the day Mink left for Michigan to report to prison, a pipe bomb was found near the woman and her boyfriend’s motel room at the Quad City Inn in Davenport.
Prosecutors say he possessed multiple pipe bombs and had planted a destructive device at Holy Family Cemetery in Davenport.
Mink also used the stolen identity of an Iowa paramedic to purchase items in connection with a stolen firearm.
On March 11, 2016, Mink placed a call from the federal prison in Michigan to his father in Illinois and directed him to retrieve an item of evidence, break it into pieces, and scatter the parts to different locations.
The call was recorded by the Bureau of Prisons.
On April 19, 2016, Mink wrote a letter to his father to “make the same thing happen at the same place while I’m locked up,” according to court documents.
Court records show he was indicted in November 2017. His trial began June 10, during which federal prosecutors presented more than 70 witnesses.
After he was found guilty, Mink was incarcerated in the Muscatine County Jail to await sentencing. While there, he attempted to contact a juror and engage in disruptive behavior undermining the security of the jail.
According to court documents, based on his behavior, jail staff reduced Mink’s privileges and he was placed in solitary confinement.
Mink’s criminal history was taken into account at sentencing. His convictions in Rock Island County include: burglary in 1991; arson, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm in 1994; burglary in 1997; and burglary in 2006. In total, he was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.