CAMBRIDGE – A Rock Island man was sentenced Friday, in Henry County Circuit Court, on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and attempted armed robbery stemming from an incident two years ago.
Tumause R. Bourrage, 24, was given 30 months probation on the first charge and 48 months on the second. According to the charges he was armed with a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber firearm when he reached and grabbed an item from a woman and the weapon discharged, thereby endangering her safety. The attempted robbery charge states he attempted to take a cell phone and keys from the woman. He entered an open plea to the counts on Sept. 23.
Dismissed were Class X felony aggravated battery, Class X felony armed robbery, Class 1 felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts Class 3 aggravated battery.
Bourrage will also have to pay a fine of $1,000 on each count. He was given credit for 224 days served in jail. Judge Terry Patton imposed the sentence.