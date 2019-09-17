A Rock Island man has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for having a gun even though he has a prior felony conviction on his record.
Matthew Eric Moultrie, 20, of Rock Island, was sentenced Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois. He pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The release from the U.S. Attorney's Office states Moultrie fired a gun at an occupied vehicle on Sept. 14, 2018, in Rock Island.
The shooting took place near the intersection of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department records. Moultrie was arrested on Sept. 14 in the 1500 block of 39th Street in Rock Island. Police said no injuries were reported.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Moultrie with aggravated discharge of a firearm, defacing identification marks of firearms, and not having a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in relation to the Sept. 14 incident, according to county court records.
Moultrie also was charged in Rock Island County in relation to a gun-related incident in February 2018.
He and another man, Richard Hinton, 20, Pleasant Valley, were arrested Feb. 26, 2018, in the 3000 block of 20th Avenue, Rock Island, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Court records state they had a Glock pistol and between 10 to 30 grams of marijuana at the time of their arrests.
Moultrie is accused of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, according to county court records. Moultrie is also accused in that case of not having firearm owner’s identification.
Federal court records state that Moultrie's federal sentence would run consecutively to the sentence for the February 2018 drug case and that of a 2017 drug case, should he be convicted. That means the federal sentence and any sentences related to those state cases would be served one after another.
Should he be convicted in Rock Island County for the September 2018 case, any sentence he would receive would be concurrent to the federal charge. That means it would be served at the same time.
The 2018 cases were still pending as of Tuesday and had not been updated since December, according to county court records.
The 2017 case involved possession of a controlled substance, county records state. He was sentenced in September 2017 in that case to 24 months of probation and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail.
Hinton initially also was charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis for the February 2018 incident, according to county court records. In July, a third charge, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, was added.
The case against Hinton was still pending as of Tuesday, court records state. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.
His bail was set at $50,000, according to court records. He has posted the $5,000 bond needed for release and is free.