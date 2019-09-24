CAMBRIDGE — A Rock Island man entered an open plea to Class 1 felony attempted armed robbery and Class 4 felony reckless discharge of a firearm in Henry County Circuit Court Monday.
The remaining charges filed against Tumause R. Bourrage, 24 — including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm, and armed robbery — were dismissed.
Charges stemmed from a Nov. 21, 2017, incident in Alpha. According to the charges to which he pleaded guilty, Bourrage discharged a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber in a reckless manner. He reached and grabbed an item from a woman while armed with a loaded firearm, resulting in the firearm discharging, thereby endangering her safety.
The attempted armed robbery count states that Allen attempted to take a cell phone and keys from the woman while he was carrying a firearm.
Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea. Sentencing was set for Nov. 15.