A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had a stolen gun and kicked an officer in the face and hand.
Jermaine Allen Ford, 35, of Rock Island, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, operating under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
Davenport police responded at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday to 29th Street and College Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ford was passed out inside the car and officers tried several times to wake him. Once awakened, Ford had blood-shot, watery eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol on his breath, police said.
There was a half-full bottle of liquor in the car. Ford refused a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.
You have free articles remaining.
He refused to get out of the car when asked, turned his body away, and kicked an officer in the face and hand, causing an abrasion and swelling.
In the car, officers found a black scale with marijuana residue on it and a loaded Glock 17 gun stolen out of Mt. Sterling, Illinois.
Ford was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine in Rock Island County in February and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
His driver’s license is barred in Iowa, according to the affidavit.