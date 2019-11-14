A man accused of killing another man in December in Rock Island had his request for a bond r…

A man accused in Rock Island County of stabbing another in December intends to argue the kil…

Justified use of lethal force in Illinois

Jose Yanez is basing his arguments on Illinois statute concerning self defense and defense of the dwelling, the filing states. The details are spelled out in the Illinois Criminal Code under Justifiable Use of Force. That section can be found at 720 ILCS 5/Art. 7 in the compiled statutes.

For self defense that involves use of force that could cause great bodily harm or death, the statute states that the use of such force is justified:

to prevent death or great bodily harm in oneself.

to prevent death or great bodily harm in another.

to prevent a forcible felony.

For defense of property that involves lethal force or force that could cause great bodily harm, the statute states it is justified if: