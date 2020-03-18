Rock Island County voters turned out in spite of coronavirus concerns

Concerns over COVID-19 did not stop voters from casting ballots Tuesday in Rock Island County.

Karen Kinney, the Rock Island County clerk, said Wednesday morning she did not believe COVID-19 had an effect on the election. All of her polling place judges were present and did an excellent job, and the voters came, she said.

“It was constant,” Kinney said. “It was steady all day at every location I went to.”

According to the preliminary count, 20,886 of Rock Island County’s 87,209 registered voters cast ballots, Kinney said. Final numbers won’t be available for about two weeks.

That was about 24% turnout, which is in the typical range for a primary election, Kinney said.

Data on previous primaries during presidential voting years back through 2008 are available on the county’s election website.