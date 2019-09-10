Rock Island County Public Defender Baron Heintz has resigned.
Heintz resigned as of Monday, 14th Circuit Chief Judge Walter Braud said on Wednesday. The 14th Circuit includes Rock Island County.
Matthew Durbin, who is an assistant public defender, will lead the office until a permanent replacement is selected, Braud said.
Asked why Heintz resigned, Braud said, “Because it was time for him to resign.”
Braud declined to elaborate.
To replace Heintz, seven of the 12 circuit judges within the 14th Circuit would have to approve a selected attorney, he said. The selection could be one of the assistant public defenders already working in Rock Island County or an attorney from outside the office who expresses interest.
A timeline has not been established for selecting a replacement.
Heintz could not be reached for comment Wednesday.