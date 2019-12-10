Robbery at Moline 7-Eleven foiled by locked safe

A gunman attempting to rob a Moline convenience store Monday left with nothing because the day's earnings were already locked away.

Moline police officers were called at 12:54 a.m. to the 7-Eleven, 4720 27th St. because a gunman had just tried to rob the store, according to the Moline Police Department.

The robber, described only as a man on Tuesday, came into the store, pulled a pistol wrapped in a grocery sack from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded "all the money." The money, however, was in the store's safe, and the clerk could not get it out.

The robber got into a dark-colored SUV, police said and sped away.

A more detailed description of the robber or the SUV was not available Tuesday, the department said. The clerk told police that, though the gun was wrapped in a sack, she could see the barrel and the robber held it like a gun.

Moline Police Department asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-797-0401, or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

