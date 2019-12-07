You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Riverdale man charged with murder after shooting
View Comments
breaking alert top story

Riverdale man charged with murder after shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A Riverdale man has been booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said a report of a shooting at 1147 Fenno Dr., was called in to the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived on the scene with medics and CPR was begun on the victim, however the victim succumbed to his wounds.

Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident. He is being held without bond.

More information will be reported as it is released by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Brian Duque

Brian Duque
View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News