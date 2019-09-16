A retired Moline police captain accused of firing a gun from his vehicle at two people in Moline Thursday is free after a $25,000 bond was posted Saturday on his behalf, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
Jerome J. Patrick, 56, of Moline, will make an initial appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court Monday on two counts each of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Moline Police Department asked Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to respond to the 2500 block of the Avenue of the Cities for a report of an aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Moline police said state police were called because Patrick formerly worked for the department. He retired in 2016.
Patrick, according to police and court documents, fired a gun from inside his silver 1997 Mercedes-Benz convertible in the direction of a man and woman. No injuries were reported.
He was arrested late Friday morning in Davenport and was taken to the Scott County Jail. Scott County court records show he waived extradition Saturday and agreed to return to Rock Island County.
Someone posted 10% of his $250,000 bail in Rock Island County before he could be transported there and booked into the jail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.