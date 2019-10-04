Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in locating the two pictured people suspected of being involved in using stolen credit cards.
Here are the details from Crime Stoppers.
"On September 20, someone broke into the victim's car while it was parked at Walmart in Moline, removing the victim's purse, which contained credit and debit cards.
"Soon after that, the suspects attempted to use the stolen cards at the Silvis Walmart. When confronted, the male suspect fled on foot and the female suspect fled the area in a white Toyota Corolla."
Anyone with information about this crime or any person(s) involved, are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.