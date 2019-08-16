The East Moline Police Department is asking for help identifying the two pictured two females who filled up a shopping basket at Jewel-Osco in East Moline on June 25 and left the store without paying.
They are seen on video running through the parking lot and getting into a dark green GMC Sonoma with Iowa plates.
Anyone with information about these two people are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.