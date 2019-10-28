Illinois Quad-Cities police departments said Monday that they will be making gun crimes a bigger focus of their crime-fighting efforts.
Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault said during a morning news conference that his department's investigations division would put more resources into solving gun crimes, and that Moline's police would be trading more information with their counterparts in surrounding communities. Additionally, they would be working more closely with state and federal prosecutors.
"We need to work together in law enforcement to tackle this rising gun violence," Gault said.
The announcement came during a news conference concerning last year's shooting death of Corey A. Harrell Jr., 22, of Moline, who was killed near Moline's city hall. The case remains open, and the reward for information that leads to an arrest in that case has been raised to $20,000.
The city will also soon be having some of its officers trained to use Davenport's Integrated Ballistic Identification System, Gault said.
That system, installed in late June, allows trained crime scene technicians to take cartridge cases and cartridges test fired from seized guns and try to connect them to other crime scenes locally, regionally or nationally.
Rock Island and East Moline police said they will also be using Davenport's ballistic system.
"We will take the shell casings left at a scene or any firearms recovered to Davenport in order to track and hopefully connect shootings and suspects," East Moline police Chief John Reynolds said.
Rock Island also recently added a second officer to the area's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Task Force, Deputy Chief Jason Foy said. Participating in the task force gives the city's police access to more resources for investigating gun crimes. It also gives them more access to federal prosecution of gun crimes. Federal law has stricter sentencing and longer prison sentences.
The police department also supports the creation of a specific gun court with a dedicated judge and prosecutor, Foy said. Illinois Quad-Cities police have sent a letter to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office expressing their backing for such a court.
The Rock Island police's Tactical Operations Division was also created a few years ago specifically to combat violent and gun crime, Foy said.