CAMBRIDGE — A Rock Island woman was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to six years in prison for burglary.
Kaylee Bopp, 31, will also serve two years of mandatory supervised release and pay $9,871 in restitution jointly and severally with her co-defendants.
Detective Joe Bedford of the Henry County Sheriff's Department testified during Bopp's June preliminary hearing that the department got a complaint of a burglary from a rural Henry County man in late March.
The man said someone had cut the lock off his padlocked storage shed and taken items, including a couple of golf carts, kayaks, fishing poles and miscellaneous fishing equipment. He said he had been burglarized before and had put up trail cameras.
The resulting investigation identified Bopp as one of three assailiants, which included her mother, Jennifer Buccholz; and Keith W. Hopper, 43.
In imposing the sentence, Judge Jeffrey O'Connor said he was attempting to save Bopp. Without going to prison, he said, she was “either going to be in a morgue, you're going to be in jail, you're going to be sick.”
Assistant state's attorney Stephanie Barrick recommended the six-year prison term, saying Bopp had been placed on TASC probation for two prior felonies without success, however public defender James Cosby said Bopp had been much younger then.
“She was fresh from the foster care system with very little going well for her in life,” he said. “She's been trying, she just hasn't been able to get over the hump.”
Barrick said Bopp had started using marijuana at age 13 and had tried crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. She said Bopp first used alcohol at the age of seven, but her use of alcohol gradually decreased over the years. She was discharged from a number of treatment programs for lack of attendance. She said Bopp's children were either adopted out or in the care of their father.
The prosecutor said Bopp's prior two felonies were for attempted robbery and burglary. “Basically she's a danger to people's property. Basically, she steals,” she said.