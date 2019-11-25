CAMBRIDGE — A man urinating off the shoulder of I-80 was subsequently charged with Class X felony controlled substance trafficking, Class X felony possession with intent to deliver and Class 1 felony possession.
Jose A. Cruz-Espinoza, 24, of Mecca, California, had his preliminary hearing in Henry County Circuit Court Monday, two weeks after co-defendant Daniel E. Gutierrez-Hildalgo, 24, of North Shore, California.
According to testimony from State Trooper Sean Veryzer, Cruz-Espinoza was a passenger in a Ford Escape driven by Gutierrez-Hildalgo on Oct. 15 when Veryzer saw the vehicle cross from the left lane to the shoulder and stop. Veryzer pulled over for a motorist assist and ended up writing a written warning for improper parking, considering the men had just passed an exit two miles earlier. “It's a controlled-access highway, so they've got to have a reason to pull over,” Veryzer said.
Veryzer said Trooper John Peyton arrived with his K-9 and the dog made a positive alert on the vehicle. They found a backpack with a duct-taped ball-shaped item with brown powdery substance and two kilo-shaped items in the car.
In interviews with the Black Hawk Area Task Force, both men admitted knowledge of the substance, and they said it was heroin and cocaine. Lab tests of one package came back fentanyl. Labs from the other two packages have been submitted but not yet returned.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and set a Dec. 12 pre-trial hearing, the same date as Gutierrez-Hildalgo's next hearing. Cruz-Espinoza remained in custody as of Monday on $500,000 bond.