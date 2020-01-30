You are the owner of this article.
Police search for work release escapee
Police search for work release escapee

Kendall Markell Lundrigan

 Contributed photo

Kendall Markell Lundrigan, convicted of 1st degree burglary and other crimes in Clinton County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required. 

Lundrigan, 20, is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on September 16, 2019.

Persons with information on Lundrigan's whereabouts should contact local police.

Quad-City Times​

