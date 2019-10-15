The Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport fire departments are searching the waters of the Mississippi River near the Centennial Bridge for someone who reportedly jumped from the railing.
Davenport authorities were dispatched to the Centennial Bridge at 3:28 p.m., and began working with Rock Island and Arsenal authorities.
The Rock Island Fire Department is the agency in charge of the case.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 was at 17.38 feet at 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The water temperature at at Rock Island was 54 degrees as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated as authorities release more information.
