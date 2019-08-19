CAMBRIDGE — A Connecticut man will see cannabis-related charges move forward in Henry County Circuit Court.
Brian E. Lucker, 45, of Shelton, Connecticut, was charged Aug. 14 with Class 2 felony possession with intent to deliver cannabis and Class 3 felony possession of cannabis.
State Trooper Sean Veryzer testified in Monday's preliminary hearing that he pulled Lucker over on I-80 eastbound for speeding 77 in a 70-mile-per- hour zone and improper lane usage and detected the odor of raw cannabis coming from the vehicle.
A probable-cause search led to 2,300 grams or approximately five pounds of cannabis in 43 Mason jars on the rear floorboards behind the front seats with the rear seats folded down over the top.
According to Veryzer, Lucker initially denied knowing how much cannabis there was, but once he was arrested at the Henry County Jail he said there was three pounds. He said he was traveling from the Los Angeles, California, area back to Connecticut. Veryzer said Lucker also admitted to having a cannabis bowl or smoking pipe in the vehicle. He did not say what he was going to do with the cannabis in the Mason jars, according to the trooper.
Veryzer said five pounds was not consistent with personal use, but reflected distribution or an attempt to distribute.
Judge Clayton Lee found probable cause to believe a felony was committed and a Sept. 19 pre-trial conference was set. Lucker remained in custody as of Monday on $100,000 bond.