A Davenport man faces felony drug charges after fleeing during a traffic stop Monday night in Blue Grass.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m.
A Blue Grass police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Daniel J. Weber, 38, of Davenport in the 200 block of east Mayne Street, according to a news release from the Blue Grass Police Department.
The vehicle fled and was stopped after a pursuit. Weber fled on foot and was later captured, police said.
Officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle, packaged for individual sale, as well as narcotics paraphernalia.
Weber is currently in the Scott County Jail on numerous traffic and narcotics charges including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class B felony with a $25,000 bond.
Weber’s total bond is set at $32,200.
Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Weber's apprehension.