Police look for suspect who stole car at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who stole a car at gunpoint Monday night in Davenport.

At 6:31 p.m., Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of West Kimberly Road to a report of a robbery.

According to Davenport police:

Preliminary information indicates an individual who was leaving an area business and walking to their vehicle was approached by a man who displayed a handgun and demanded their car keys.

After obtaining the keys the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

At 10:23 p.m. Davenport police recovered the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 4200 block of El Rancho Drive.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”

