A 44-year-old Davenport man is charged with enticing a minor after police said he made sexual advances toward a 14-year-old on a city bus Wednesday.
Michael Paul Robertson, 118 N. McManus St., was held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $5,000, cash or surety.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 6:25 p.m. officers were sent to 3142 Fairview St. about a man on a city bus making verbal sexual advances to a 14-year-old girl.
The girl and two witnesses said the man asked the girl to have sex with him if she could provide identification that stated she was over the age of 21.
The girl told the man she was 14 and didn’t want to talk to him, but the man continued asking the girl to have sex.
Enticing a minor is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.