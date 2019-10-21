CAMBRIDGE – An 18-year-old Peoria man will see a burglary charge move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a court hearing Monday.
Two counts of Class 1 residential burglary and one count Class 3 felony theft were filed Oct. 15 on Thomas J. Wilson.
According to testimony from Kewanee Police Sergeant Stephen Kijanowski during Monday's preliminary hearing, police received a complaint of a burglary to Fairview Homes apartment 81, on Oct. 14. The resident said she came home from a trip and found her apartment burglarized, with two television sets, a PlayStation 3 and 17 games, a Sega Genesis, a laptop and a Bluetooth CD player missing.