Six people associated with a Moline used auto dealership are facing numerous federal fraud charges that include the use of straw purchasers and rolling back the mileage on some of the vehicle's odometers, according to an indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Bradley Shane McCorkle, 49, and Isaac Bell, 32, each are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, odometer fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Vandrell McCray, 50, is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and securities fraud involving a motor vehicle.
Derek Martinez, 35, Keithen Deone McCorkle, 40, and Nicholas McFarlin, 30, each are charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
According to the federal indictment filed Nov. 6, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Bradley McCorkle and Isaac Bell own and operate 4th Avenue Auto Sales, 4130 4th Ave., Moline.
McCray and others were what are known as “straw buyers” or “straw purchasers” of used vehicles purchased by and through the business.
Keithen McCorkle and McFarlin recruited others to be straw purchasers to place vehicle titles in their name when buying and selling vehicles through 4th Avenue and elsewhere.
Martinez, also known as Derek Cole, advertised through Craigslist.org and sold vehicles purchased by 4th Avenue through McCray and others.
The indictment alleges that as early as 2013 and continuing through 2018, the six people conspired and developed a scheme to obtain money and property by false and fraudulent representations, intentional concealment of facts and posting on the internet to sell cars in Iowa, Illinois California and Virginia.
Buyers of the vehicles never knew the names of the real owners or sellers of the motor vehicles.
The true mileage registered on the odometers of 10 of the vehicles was rolled back, with one of those odometers being rolled back more than 130,000 miles.
The company used as many as 14 straw buyers to purchase 335 used vehicles. Many of the vehicles never were in the possession of the straw buyers but remained in the possession of 4th Avenue.
All people but McFarlin were arraigned Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. Trial has been set for Jan. 6 for the McCorkles, Bell, McCray and Martinez, according to federal court documents.
A trial date has not been set for McFarlin.
A listing of the vehicles sold in the Quad-City region and the vehicles that had their odometers rolled back are listed in the indictment that is attached to this story.