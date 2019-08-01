The man killed Wednesday when he was struck by two semitrailers on Interstate 74 has been identified as the former director of operations for the Bettendorf Community School District.
Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island, was hit at 8:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes close to mile marker 15 near Colona, according to the Illinois State Police. His vehicle was parked on the right shoulder, and the two semitrailers were traveling past him in the left lane.
Andrus walked from in front of the parked vehicle on the shoulder through the right lane and into the left, the state police said. The semitrailers were unable to avoid Andrus, and both hit him.
"We are so sad to inform you of the unexpected death of our operations director, Chris Andrus,” the school district said in a release issued Thursday. “He was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning, July 31. Chris was loved and respected by all who met him and will be missed by everyone. It’s beyond tragic that his life was cut short."
Andrus was hired in 2015. He had been on medical leave and recently submitted his resignation, effective Wednesday.
Andrus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state police.
Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said Thursday that Andrus' death was caused by traumatic injuries due to the collision and that an autopsy was not planned.
Andrus' vehicle was not disabled as far as authorities know, Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson said. Investigators do not know where Andrus was going or why he had stopped on the highway.
Watkins and Wilson said the case was classified as a death investigation as of Thursday.
No citations had been filed against the drivers as of Thursday morning, according to the state police.