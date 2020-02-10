Pathologist: 5-year-old's manner of death was 'homicide'

Henderson's court-appointed legal team of Jill Eimermann and Mike Adams asserted during the trial's opening arguments that Ja'Shawn's death was "purely accidental" and the result of a fall off a countertop.

Henderson and Ja'Shawn’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 emergency services on April 27, 2018, and reported the child was choking.

Rambert testified late last week after she pleaded guilty last month to a pair of counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors will dismiss the more serious charge of first-degree murder when she is sentenced on March 20.

Before Walton called Stauffer to the stand Monday, he questioned Dr. Swetha Kandula of Davenport's Community Health Care clinic. The pediatrician said Ja'Shawn was examined in February 2018 and was a "healthy" child who had reached the physical and cognitive markers for his age.

By April 27, 2019, Ja'Shawn was having trouble breathing, and according to multiple witnesses, he vomited. He was unresponsive at times and spent a few days sleeping. Those symptoms, according to Stauffer, were consistent with trauma to the brain. And she said that kind of trauma was not consistent with a child's fall from a countertop.