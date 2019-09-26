{{featured_button_text}}
This vacant building at 399 11th St., Moline, was damaged by a fire late Wednesday night.

 TONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com

No one was hurt in an overnight fire in Moline that damaged a vacant building.

The Moline Fire Department was called at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at 399 11th St., Moline Fire Department Capt. Brian Vyncke said Thursday morning. The building, which in the past housed a mix of residential and commercial tenants, sustained about $30,000 worth of smoke, fire and water damage, but no one was reported injured.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Thursday morning, Vyncke said.

Further details will be reported as they become available.

