Authorities and Shannon Williams’ family are still looking for the answers that will bring the investigation into his death to a close.
Williams, 29, was hit by a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2003, as he walked in Illinois 5’s westbound lanes near what is now Chopper’s Bar & Grill, 17228 Illinois 5, East Moline, according to Crime Stoppers. The vehicle left the scene, and investigators are still looking for it and its driver.
The vehicle that hit Williams was described by witnesses as a white, sedan-style passenger car with a boxy, square build, probably from the early 1990s, Crime Stoppers states. It may have been a Chevrolet Impala or Celebrity, a Buick LeSabre or Electra, or a Dodge Dynasty.
It was last seen traveling westbound near Barstow Road, Crime Stoppers states. A witness attempted to follow the vehicle but was unable to get more details about it.
People came out from the tavern, then known as Two Rivers Tavern, and helped Williams, who was on the north side of the westbound lanes, Crime Stoppers states. He was hospitalized but later died.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, through the P3 Tips app, or at crimeinfo.net.