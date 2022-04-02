One person seriously injured in Muscatine County crash

One person suffered serious injuries Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Muscatine County, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 5:07 p.m. at U.S. Highway 6 and Bancroft Avenue in West Liberty, Iowa, according to a preliminary crash report filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Zachary Taylor.

According to the report, a 2012 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on U.S. 6 while a 2009 Kia Sportage was westbound on U.S. 6.

The two vehicles sideswiped each other.

The driver of the Challenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, by West Liberty EMS. The name and condition of the driver were not released Saturday.

The two people in the Sportage were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, West Liberty Police Department and West Liberty EMS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.