One killed in Wednesday morning crash in Davenport

A woman was killed Wednesday morning and a man seriously injured when a semitrailer and a pickup truck collided in Davenport.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 280 north of the Locust Street exit, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. The investigation as of Wednesday indicates the truck's driver lost control and crossed the median into oncoming traffic where the semitrailer hit it on the right side.

The woman was a passenger in the truck, the injured man was the driver, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man has been flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of serious injuries. Their names were not being released Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured, police said.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about noon, while the crash was investigated.

